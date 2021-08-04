Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eriksen averaged 1.9 key passes per game in Serie A last season

Inter Milan say Christian Eriksen is in "excellent mental and physical shape" after his first visit to their training ground since his cardiac arrest.

Eriksen is continuing his recovery after collapsing during Denmark's opening match at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old former Tottenham player had a heart-starting device fitted in the days after the match with Finland.

On Wednesday, Eriksen met Inter team-mates, staff and directors at the Serie A club's Suning Training Centre.

The Italian champions said in a statement on their website: external-link "Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up.

"The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up-to-date throughout the process."

On Tuesday, referee Anthony Taylor told BBC Sport he knew instantly after the incident that Eriksen was in trouble.

"The only thing that was close to him was a bouncing ball which hit his knee," said Taylor.

"I could see his face as he fell. I knew straight away something was wrong because of how his face looked and how he fell to the floor. That is what concerned me the most."

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020, and has made 44 Serie A appearances, scoring four goals.