Joel Randall came through the academy set-up at Exeter

Championship side Peterborough United have signed Exeter City winger Joel Randall for a "seven-figure" fee.

The 21-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for the League Two Grecians last season, has signed a four-year deal.

Boss Darren Ferguson said Randall is a "real talent" with "bags of potential".

"He is quick, left and right footed, a good crosser and can score a goal - all things you want from a wide player or number 10," he told the club website. external-link

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said in a tweet that the figure was at least a £1m.

"There were a lot of clubs looking but the owners have stumped up the cash to bring him here," Ferguson added

"As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them. Joel and Kwame [Poku], who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL, certainly outside of the Championship."

Randall said: "I am really pleased to get it done. I have really enjoyed my time at Exeter, but I felt this was the right time in my career to make the next step and challenge myself."

He is the latest player from Exeter City's academy to command a fee of more than £1m since 2015.

The club has previously sold Matt Grimes to Swansea City, Ethan Ampadu to Chelsea and Ollie Watkins to Brentford for seven-figure fees.

Exeter have since picked up more than £4m more for Watkins following a sell-on clause and add-ons after his £28m move from Brentford to Aston Villa last summer.

