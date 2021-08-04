Joe Edwards was Ryan Lowe's first signing after he took over as manager in the summer of 2019

Joe Edwards says he is honoured to stay on as captain at Plymouth Argyle.

The 30-year-old wing-back led the side for much of last season in the wake of Gary Sawyer's injury and has taken the armband permanently following the long-serving defender's retirement.

Edwards is starting his third season at Argyle having played 88 games.

"I love having that responsibility, it's a massive honour and makes me proud to be captain of this football club," Edwards told BBC South West.

"For the gaffer to give me that responsibility is amazing and something that I'll take on and make sure I really do the best job I can."

Edwards signed a new two-year contract in May having been named the League One side's player of the season.

"I try and set standards high and communication-wise I like to be vocal on the pitch and make sure the boys know where I am," added the former Walsall and Yeovil Town player.

"I'm not going to be shouting and screaming just for the sake of it, I can be the person they can come to if they need to speak to me.

"I try and do a bit of everything, but what I really try and do is lead in how I perform and make sure people follow me in that way."

Having finished 18th in their first season back in League One last season Argyle have brought in eight new players, while a similar number have left as manager Ryan Lowe looks to find more consistency.

James Wilson, Brendan Galloway, James Bolton and Macaulay Gillesphey have all come in to bolster a defence that conceded 80 goals in 46 league games last season.

"The recruitment's been fantastic," Edwards said.

"We looked at where we needed to improve and maybe take us to the next level and they've done that with the guys they've signed. They've all settled in really well and they're great lads.

"On and off the pitch they've been fantastic, so we're really looking forward to it.

"We believe we've got the right people in and something we can really look forward to and improve on this season."