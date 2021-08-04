Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic and Royal Antwerp have agreed a £3m deal for right-back Aurelio Buta and it is now down to the player to agree personal terms for him to complete a move to Glasgow. (Record) external-link

Celtic will send Ross Doohan on loan to Tranmere Rovers after fellow goalkeeper Joe Hart joined from Tottenham. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hart's mentor Eric Steele, says the 34-year-old will be "a great fit" for Celtic. (Record) external-link

Heerenveen's Joey Veerman, linked with Rangers, has been the subject of a failed player plus cash bid from Feyenoord. (Sun) external-link

Celtic and Rangers have been given the go ahead from Glasgow City Council to host full crowds for next week's European home legs, with the latest Scottish restrictions requiring permission for more than 5,000 at events. (Record) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been filmed training in a Glasgow Airport car park as he prepares to re-join his team-mates following international duty with Colombia. (Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou is the first Celtic manager in 75 years not win any of his first three games in charge. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Carl Starfelt hopes to use his move to Celtic to boost his chances in the Sweden squad. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee has joined Aston Villa's coaching staff. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Iceland-based former Aberdeen midfielder Jim Bett says it will be "very good" to see the Dons in person against Breidablik. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Bett has tipped Aberdeen to overcome the Breidablik to reach the Europa Conference League play-off round. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link