Sean Morrison had injury problems at the end of last season, but made his first appearance of pre-season against Newport last Saturday

Captain Sean Morrison says automatic promotion is the target for Cardiff City ahead of the new Championship season.

The Bluebirds finished eighth in the second tier in 2020-21 despite an upturn in form after Mick McCarthy took over as manager in January.

Morrison, 30, believes the top two is possible this term ahead of Saturday's second-tier opener against Barnsley.

"I think so - I don't see why not," the central defender said.

"No team starts the season hoping to finish mid-table. We know what we are capable of. I think we showed glimpses of that last year, especially towards the back end of the season.

"We need to start the season well this year. The first month is vitally important, laying down a marker to the rest of the league.

"If we can carry on from the end of last year, be hard to beat, and chip in with more goals from all positions - not just the lads up front - then we are going to have an opportunity."

Moore goals expected

Morrison says Cardiff have "one of if not the best strikers in the league" in Wales international Kieffer Moore, who has 20 goals in 42 club appearances since joining from Wigan 12 months ago.

"Kieffer showed what he can do last year and probably half the season he was struggling with injuries," Morrison added.

"He had a fantastic Euros and is high on confidence. He's going to be huge for us this year.

"We have a fairly young squad, a lot of players coming through, but if we can find that balance with the experienced heads in the squad, I think we'll have a real good chance."

Cardiff released the likes of Jonny Williams, Joe Bennett and Junior Hoilett at the end of last season, while Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo departed having been on loan from Liverpool.

But McCarthy has signed Mark McGuinness, Ryan Wintle and James Collins on free transfers, while Ryan Giles has arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"In the circumstances, with Covid and all clubs struggling financially, the gaffer has looked down the league and seen what's out there," Morrison said.

"He has made some really, really astute signings and we have got the makings of a really, really good squad."

The visit of Barnsley on Saturday will be Cardiff's first competitive game in front of their own fans since February 2020.

After nine home league defeats last season, Morrison believes the supporters have a significant part to play in 2021-22.

"We really miss the home fans," he added. "Last season I think was the most games we have lost at home since I have been here. I think that shows how much we really do miss the fans.

"The fans being back in there giving that extra push will be really important for us."