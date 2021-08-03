Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Hakeem Odoffin was unable to keep Hamilton in the Premiership via the play-off system

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Hakeem Odoffin on a three-year deal from Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical.

The 23-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to aid the Millers' bid to return to the Championship after relegation last season.

Odoffin, who lists Barnet, Wolves and Northampton among his former clubs, has scored four goals in 101 senior games.

He played 41 games in total for Accies last season.

