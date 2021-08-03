Will Ferry: Crawley Town sign Southampton full-back on loan
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
League Two club Crawley Town have signed Southampton defender Will Ferry on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old full-back signed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club before joining the Reds.
Ferry, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, moved to Saints from Bury in 2017 but he is yet to make his senior debut for the Hampshire outfit.
He featured 16 times for Southampton's B team in Premier League 2 last season, scoring three goals.
Ferry becomes Crawley's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.