George Byers had been back training with Swansea after his loan at Portsmouth last term

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Swansea City midfielder George Byers on a two-year, undisclosed-fee deal.

The 25-year-old only made one of his 65 appearances for the Swans last season, finishing the campaign with the Owls' new League One rivals Portsmouth.

Byers, who was an academy player at Watford before joining Swansea, played 14 games for Pompey last term.

He becomes the second signing in as many days, following Theo Corbeanu's switch from Wolves.

Wednesday, who were relegated to League One last season, begin their campaign in the third tier against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

