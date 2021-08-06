Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Romero signed for Juventus in July 2019 before loan spells at Genoa and Atalanta

Tottenham are on the brink of confirming the signing of defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta for about £47m.

Romero, 23, was identified as a target by new director of football Fabio Paratici earlier in the summer.

It is understood the Argentine travelled to London on Thursday in order to complete the transfer.

He will be Spurs' third summer signing and will take their outlay leading up to the new season to nearly £70m.

Winger Bryan Gil joined from Sevilla in July while goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini signed on loan, also from Atalanta.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in June the club would have to be careful in the transfer market after sustaining losses of around £200m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequent questions have been raised over how the club intend to fund their transfers and whether that has any implication for the uncertainty around striker Harry Kane.

However, it is understood there are no negotiations ongoing for Kane, as suggested by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola earlier today.

Romero, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America this summer, has been high on the north London club's transfer list following the departure of Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld.

Romero started his career at Belgrano of the Argentine Primera Division in 2016 before moving to Italy to join Genoa in 2018.

He was bought by Juventus in July 2019 but remained at Genoa on loan for the 2019-20 season.

A second loan move, this time to Atalanta, was completed in September 2020, with Romero making 32 appearances and scoring two goals during his time at the club.

That loan came with an option to make the move permanent, which Atalanta have now activated in order to clear the defender to move on to Spurs.