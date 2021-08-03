Phil Parkinson: Wrexham manager isolating after positive Covid test

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson has previously managed Sunderland, Bolton, Bradford, Charlton, Hull and Colchester

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Parkinson, who was named Wrexham boss in July, missed the 4-0 friendly win over Fleetwood Under-23s on Tuesday.

Assistant manager Steve Parkin took charge of the National League team in Parkinson's absence.

"He felt it was necessary for the safety of the group to take a test because a felt a bit under the weather," Parkin said.

"Nothing serious, but it came back positive so he's got to have a little break for a while."

Jake Hyde scored twice at Fleetwood with Paul Mullin and Jordan Ponticelli also on target.

Wrexham are away to National League North side Spennymoor Town in another pre-season friendly on Saturday.

