Lucy Parker: West Ham United sign ex-Arsenal trainee
Women's Super League side West Ham United have signed former Arsenal trainee Lucy Parker.
The 22-year-old has spent much of her career in the United States, and was drafted by Kansas City in January.
Defender Parker won two FA Youth Cups during her time with the Gunners, and has played for England Under-21s.
"It's good to be able to come back to England and play in the top division, I couldn't ask for a better opportunity," she told the club website.
West Ham begin the new WSL campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, 5 September.
