Fabinho was part of the Brazil squad that finished runners-up at the Copa America this summer

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has signed a contract keeping him at Anfield until 2026.

The Brazil international, 27, has made 122 appearances for the Reds and spent time playing central defence last season due to the club's injury crisis.

He follows Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also signed a new deal last week.

"It's what I wanted - staying in this club, playing for Liverpool, I'm really happy," he said.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys."