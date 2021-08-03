Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Corey O'Keeffe joined Mansfield in August 2020

Rochdale have signed Mansfield defender Corey O'Keeffe and Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent on loan until January.

O'Keeffe, 23, made 18 appearances for the Stags last season but did not feature after 10 January.

Broadbent, 20, is yet to make his senior debut for the Blades but did spent time on loan at Belgian top flight side Beerschot.

Both players could feature against Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.