Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Akin Odimayo made 34 appearances for Swindon last season

Swindon Town have re-signed defender Akin Odimayo on a one-year deal after his contract expired this summer.

The 21-year-old joined Swindon in August 2020 and made 34 appearances last season.

Odimayo was originally brought into the Robins on a trial, before being handed a one-year deal.

He began his career at Reading but struggled for first team appearances and was sent on loan to Hungerford and Waterford.

Swindon's director of football, Ben Chorley, described it as a "signing we really wanted to get done."

"Speaking with Akin over the last few days he understands the model and the plan for Swindon going forward. He worked with assistant coach Scott Marshall across four years at Reading so we know him well and he is a great addition to the squad for this season," he said.

Odimayo is Swindon's fourth signing so far this transfer window, after they were relegated to League Two at the end of last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.