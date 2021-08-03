Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

George Hirst failed to score a goal in four starts and 28 substitute appearances for Rotherham United last season

Portsmouth have signed Leicester City's George Hirst on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old striker is the son of ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward David Hirst and is a former England Under-20 international.

He made 32 appearances on loan at Rotherham United last season and was twice a substitute in the Premier League for the Foxes in July last year.

He also spent a season at Belgian side OH Leuven having come up through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday.

"George is still a really young boy, but it feels as though he's been around forever," Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley told the club website. external-link

"He didn't have it all his own way at Rotherham last season. He didn't play as much as he would have liked and it probably wasn't the right fit for either party.

"Sometimes that happens in football, but we like to sign players who have got a point to prove and we see a real hunger and desire to succeed in George.

"When you don't have everything your own way, it can really motivate you. We certainly believe in his abilities."

