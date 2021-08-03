Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Will Mannion will compete for a starting place with Dimitar Mitov and Kai McKenzie-Lyle

Cambridge United have signed former England Under-19 goalkeeper Will Mannion on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old spent last season at Pafos in Cyprus after four seasons with Hull, where he played just once.

During his time with the Tigers, Mannion had loan spells with Plymouth, Aldershot and Kidderminster.

"Will has trained well in the short time he has been with us and now he has to continue developing," said U's head coach Mark Bonner.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.