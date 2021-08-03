Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Striker Michael Wilde has left Connah's Quay Nomads following the expiry of his contract.

The 37-year-old scored 18 goals last season to help Nomads to their second successive Cymru Premier title and was named the league player of the year.

Wilde, who joined Nomads from The New Saints in June 2016, scored his 200th Cymru Premier goal during the campaign.

He made 154 competitive starts for the Nomads and hit the back of the net on 73 occasions.

A club statement said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Wildey for his time and contribution at Deeside Stadium over the club's most successful period in our history."