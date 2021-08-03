Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Kane has had a three-week break after helping England reach the Euro 2020 final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has failed to report to the club's training ground for a second day as the stand-off over his future continues amid interest from Manchester City.

It is anticipated the England striker, 28, will be fined for his absence.

Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club this summer.

He is expected to return to the club by the end of the week and talks are anticipated between both parties.

The England captain did not turn up as scheduled on Monday for his coronavirus tests, without which he cannot join in with the group sessions, and was absent again on Tuesday.

Manchester City remain keen on Kane but have ruled out any chance of paying £160m, which was suggested as the potential fee Tottenham would want earlier in the summer.

The Premier League champions have made an English record £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has not spoken about the situation since his unveiling press conference last month, when he said Kane was part of his plans for the future.

Tottenham play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a pre-season match on Wednesday and then entertain North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

They open their Premier League campaign with a home game against Manchester City on Sunday, 15 August.

Kane's contract with Spurs runs until 2024 after he signed a six-year deal in 2018.

He scored 23 top-flight goals last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time, having previously won the award in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He also has 221 Tottenham goals to his name, which puts him second in their all-time goalscorers list behind Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 times for the club between 1961 and 1970.