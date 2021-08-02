Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Max Taylor never made a senior appearance for Manchester United but did appear for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy

Rochdale have signed former Manchester United defender Max Taylor.

The 21-year-old left United at the end of the 2020-21 season and had been on trial at League Two Dale.

Taylor was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018 and returned to playing a year later after undergoing chemotherapy.

"He been with us for a week to 10 days now and he has impressed everybody with his attitude and his ability," boss Robbie Stockdale told the club website. external-link

"He is relishing the fact that he's going to get opportunities to play first team football."

