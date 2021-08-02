Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Darnell Johnson began his career at hometown club Leicester

Fleetwood Town have signed free agent defender Darnell Johnson on a two-year deal, following his release by Leicester City this summer.

The 22-year-old has spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic in League One and had a short spell at Hibernian in Scotland.

Johnson never got to make a first-team appearance at hometown club Leicester despite being named in matchday squads.

"I just want to work well in the week," Johnson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'm always ready for any opportunity that comes, I want to keep impressing the manager and working hard and just go from there really."

He also represented England from under-16 up to under-20 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.