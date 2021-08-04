McDaid scored a European play-off final double against Cliftonville to tee up the club's maiden continental adventure

David McDaid had good reason to doubt his decision to join Larne in 2017.

By his own admission, he hadn't always gotten it right when it came to starting a new chapter in his career.

And when he put pen to paper with Larne in November 2017, the club were rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Having attracted strong interest from Irish Premiership clubs, some within local football circles questioned his move to Inver Park.

"Many people laughed at me when I joined," said the 30-year-old striker.

"I don't know if I really believed it myself but it's here, it's happening and it feels great.

"I've made a couple of bad choices and went to clubs when it didn't really suit me and didn't sit well with me.

"Even when I signed for Larne, there was always doubt in the back of my head, but I'll never forget after I met Kenny [Bruce, the club's owner] and Tiernan [Lynch, manager], I came out and said to my missus 'this is the club'.

"I just had that feeling. I went with my gut and thankfully it's paid off."

Paid off it has. Fast forward three-and-a-half years and it's safe to say McDaid had nothing to worry about.

Having clinched promotion back to the top flight at the end of the 2017-18 season, Larne have established themselves as a Premiership force to be reckoned with thanks to last season's County Antrim Shield triumph and a run to the Irish Cup final in May, which they lost to Linfield.

Now, McDaid and his team-mates find themselves preparing for a Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal.

After defeating Welsh club Bala Town and Danes AGF Aarhus, Larne are potentially two games away from a glamorous play-off encounter with Tottenham.

But McDaid certainly isn't getting ahead of himself. For now, his eyes are fixed on helping Larne navigate a daunting trip to Portugal to face a side who beat Champions League regulars Porto and 2016 Europa League quarter-finalists Braga in last season's Primeira Liga.

That, logically, makes Thursday's hosts the overwhelming favourites, but McDaid has no qualms about wearing the underdog tag.

He did so going into the first leg against Aarhus, and scored after three minutes.

McDaid scored for Derry City in the Candystripes' Europa League qualifying defeat by Trabzonspor in 2013

"Hopefully they look down on us the way Aarhus did," he added.

"In the home leg, you could tell their players weren't too happy with us, they were very big time might I say, but they definitely underestimated us and that came back to bite them.

"Pacos finished fifth last season, but they finished behind Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Benfica and Braga. They're all massive names in Europe so they'll definitely be a great team to play.

"The gaffer and backroom staff have gone into great detail and we've gone through that all week, as we do every week whether it's an Irish League team or not, so we've done a huge amount of work in a small space of time.

"Now it's about us going out on the pitch and implementing that gameplan. They haven't gotten it wrong yet so we trust that they've gotten it right again."

McDaid's Larne stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017-18 12 9 2 2018-19 32 27 6 2019-20 33 16 8 2020-21 42 15 5

On Larne's move up the Northern Irish football ladder, the former Waterford frontman insists it's simply a case of continuous progression.

"Every year we set ourselves the goal of being better than we were the year before.

"That's our main target. I know outsiders say 'we should be this, we should be that' but every year we have to improve, and last year was a big improvement year.

"We reached a cup final, we won a cup final and we won the European play-off, but this year we're hungry for more, on and off the field."

McDaid, who in 2013 had a brief spell with York City, then of League Two, may have briefly doubted himself when Larne came calling in 2017, but he has no hesitation in recognising the magnitude of Thursday's game in Portugal.

"It's going to be the biggest game of my career.

"I played Trabzonspor for Derry, they're a big team and it was a huge game in Turkey, but just taking into consideration Larne, the community, I live here now so it's a part of me, it will be the biggest and most important game of my career."