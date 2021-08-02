Last updated on .From the section Football

Linfield set up their third qualifying round victory with an impressive 4-0 win over Borac Banja Luka at Windsor Park

Linfield manager David Healy says it feels like his team is part of a "mini Champions League" as they prepare to play Fola Esch in the Europa Conference League at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

The Irish League champions face their Luxembourg counterparts in their third qualifying round first leg tie as part of the competition's Champions Path.

"We are getting to the stage we know we are facing good teams," said Healy.

"Any team we face now is going to be champions of their country - a team that lost in the Champions League like ourselves and progressed through," he added.

"Our players worked incredibly hard to get us into Europe and we don't want to waste that on just a trip or a couple of trips."

Linfield lost 5-2 on aggregate to Lithuanian kingpins Zalgiris Vilnius in the first qualifying round of the Champions League but overcame Bosnian outfit Borac Banja Luka 4-0 over two ties in the second round of qualifiers in the Europa Conference League.

Linfield's pre-match preparations for last week's tie were hampered by the unavailability of Healy and "a number of club personnel".

Fola Esch saw off Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus 3-1 on aggregate in their Europa Conference League qualifier last week.

This week's tie is taking place two days earlier than normal to allow for preparations to be finalised for next week's Uefa Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villareal at the Belfast venue.

'Quick turnaround but a fully fit squad'

"It's a quick turnaround but the fitness levels of the players are good and everyone at the club is excited about the challenge," Healy told the Linfield FC website.

"It was difficult with some disruption last week but the players have come through with flying colours and hopefully we have a fully fit squad.

"We have a healthy group to choose from so that will stand us in good stead going into the two games.

"The supporters got behind the players against Borac so hopefully we should have more fans in the ground to help create an even better atmosphere and spur the boys on on Tuesday."

Linfield will play Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan or Armenians Alashkert in the inaugural Conference League play-offs if they get past Fola Esch.

The Blues reached the play-off stage of the Europa League in 2019 before losing narrowly on aggregate to Azerbaijan club Qarabag.