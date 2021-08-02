Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi made his debut as Celtic lost to Hearts on Saturday

Barcelona and Spain great Andres Iniesta played a part in team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi's decision to sign for Celtic, the Japan forward has revealed.

The 26-year-old agreed a four-year deal last month after leaving Vissel Kobe for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Iniesta has spoken publicly about his admiration for the atmosphere at Celtic Park during appearances there for Barca.

"He encouraged me to come here," Furuhashi said through an interpreter.

Iniesta played alongside Furuhashi with the side sitting third in the J-League until his own recent injury and the striker's departure for Scotland, but the 26-year-old, who has been capped six times for Japan, referenced another well-known midfielder who influenced his move.

He revealed he was an admirer of Shunsuke Nakamura during the Japan international's time with Celtic and a particular moment in November 2006 that secured a 1-0 win for Gordon Strachan's side and took them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

"I remember him particularly in the game against Manchester United and his wonderful free-kick," Furuhashi said.

His Celtic debut for his new club had been delayed by Covid-19 quarantine and he was a substitute in Sunday's opening Scottish Premiership loss to Hearts.

The 2-1 defeat came on the back of an exit to Danish side Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers.

However, Furuhashi stressed he had belief in manager Ange Postocoglou's ability to turn around Celtic's fortunes after a difficult start in charge and thought that he personally would fit into the passing style he witnessed the Australian adopt with Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League.