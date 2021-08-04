Europa Conference League qualifying: Breidablik v Aberdeen Venue: Kopavogsvollur Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Stephen Glass admits Aberdeen's Europa Conference League qualifier with Breidablik is "a dangerous game".

Aberdeen progressed to the third qualifying round with a 5-3 aggregate victory over Swedish side BK Hacken.

Breidablik, of Iceland, defeated Austria Vienna and will compete with Aberdeen for the right to face Limassol or Qarabag in the play-off round.

"It is a very very important game for the club, the players are aware of it, the staff are aware of it," said Glass.

"They beat a traditionally big club in Austria Vienna in the last round so we know it is a dangerous game."

Team news

Aberdeen are boosted by the return of winger Ryan Hedges, who is available again after missing last weekend's opening league win over Dundee United through injury.

Glass is hoping midfielder Funso Ojo will also be in the squad. Ojo had to be substituted during the United game following a challenge from Charlie Mulgrew but has travelled to Iceland.

Matty Kennedy has a sore back and has stayed in Scotland to give him every chance of being available for Sunday's Premiership encounter at Livingston.

What do we know about Breidablik?

While Breidablik's win over Austria Vienna raised eyebrows, there is a wider body of evidence to suggest Aberdeen will need to be at the top of their game to progress.

Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson's side are taking some pretty decent domestic form into their date with the Dons.

They are going well in the Icelandic top division, where they are third after 14 games and just four points behind leaders Valur. Breidablik also know the way to goal and are the top scorers in their league, having netted 33 so far.

What did they say?

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "If we look after ourselves and plan and prepare we think we will be good enough to go through.

"But there is another team sitting on the other side of the fence thinking, 'you are not' so it is the same challenge as always.

"The target is to win the game. We aren't going to sit and defend and see if we can hang on to a 0-0 or anything like that."