St Johnstone flew out from Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday for Thursday's first leg

Europa League qualifying: Galatasaray v St Johnstone Venue: Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Manager Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone's status as a European football "unknown" can help them catch Galatasaray by surprise.

The Scottish Cup and League Cup winners are in Istanbul to begin their Europa League qualifying bid on Thursday.

It is St Johnstone's sixth Europa League campaign in 10 seasons, but they have never made the group stage.

"Hopefully Galatasaray underestimate us a bit and don't think too much of us," said Davidson.

"We're kind of unknown in Europe so it's nice to have that and hopefully it can give us a chance in the tie.

"We are the underdogs and have nothing to lose. We just have to go out and perform."

Should St Johnstone prevail over two legs in the third qualifying round, they will face Danish side Randers for a place in the group phase.

Defeat to Galatasaray would drop the Perth club into a Europa Conference League qualifier against Vojvodina of Serbia or LASK of Austria.

Davidson and his squad are relishing the "great tie" against 22-times Turkish champions Galatasaray.

"I don't need to motivate the players for the game - I'll probably have to demotivate them a little bit because of the excitement and enthusiasm they've got," he added.

Team news

Craig Bryson misses out with a medial ligament strain and hasn't travelled to Turkey.

The midfielder is St Johnstone's only absentee, while strikers Chris Kane and Stevie May are both pushing for starts after being used as substitutes in Saturday's league opener.

What do we know about Galatasaray?

The Turkish club have a storied history, having secured a record number of Turkish top-flight titles. They also won the Uefa Cup in 2000 after defeating Arsenal on penalties.

Their Europa League campaign last season was ended by current Scottish champions Rangers, who progressed 2-1 in the play-off round.

And Galatasaray missed out on reclaiming the Super Lig crown in agonising fashion, finishing level on points with city rivals Fenerbahce, who were one goal better off.

That sent Fatih Terim's side into this season's Champions League qualifiers, but they were thrashed 7-2 by PSV Eindhoven to drop into the Europa League.

Galatasaray's domestic campaign has yet to start, and their squad incudes several well-known names. Among those are former Atletico Madrid pair Radamel Falcao, who has reportedly been asked to leave external-link to ease the club's financial troubles, and Arda Turan, as well as ex-Liverpool winger Ryan Babel.

What did they say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "They're trying to reshuffle their squad and didn't perform how they would want to against PSV.

"I've obviously watched them in games and they have a lot of good quality. They're a good team. We have to respect them, where they are and what they've done."