Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Connor Ogilvie made 171 appearances and scored 10 goals in his four years at Gillingham

Portsmouth have signed Connor Ogilvie on a two-year deal following his end-of-season departure from fellow League One club Gillingham.

The 25-year-old defender becomes Pompey boss Nicky Cowley's 11th summer signing since he himself agreed a new long-term deal at the end of last season.

The club also have an option to extend Ogilvie's deal for a further 12 months.

"Being able to play as a left-back or a left-sided centre-half offers us versatility," said Cowley.

"Connor has been a really consistent performer at League One level for a number of years. He's won Player of the Season awards for Gillingham and was a key member of their side."

Ogilvie rejected the offer of a new contract at Gillingham in May and has been looking for another club since.

Pompey, who missed out on a League One play-off place by three points in May, start the new season on Saturday with an away game at Fleetwood.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.