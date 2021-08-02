Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Theo Corbeanu has made one senior appearance for Wolves

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Canada international made his Premier League debut against Tottenham last season.

He could feature for the Owls in their League One season-opener against Charlton on Saturday.

"It's fantastic for Theo because he had a really good season last year in the under-23s," Wolves head of academy Scott Sellars told the club website.

Meanwhile, defender Julian Borner has finally returned to his native Germany to join Hannover 96 for an undisclosed fee.

The Bundesliga 2 side had announced that a deal was in place earlier this summer, external-link but now a formal deal has been agreed between the clubs.

Centre-half Borner, 30, played 70 games for the Owls following his arrival from Armenia Bielefeld in the summer of 2019.

