Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Aaron Leya Iseka has played in the top flight in Belgium and France

Barnsley have signed Toulouse forward Aaron Leya Iseka for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old Belgian spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Metz, scoring four times in 21 appearances.

He is the younger brother of Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.

Co-chairman Paul Conway told the club website: external-link "Aaron is a unique and aggressive attacker with extensive experience in top-flight football across the continent."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.