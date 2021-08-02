Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Kwame Poku (right) has won two international caps for Ghana

Peterborough United have signed winger Kwame Poku from Colchester for a "substantial six-figure fee".

The Ghana international, 19, has agreed a four-year contract and is Posh's seventh summer recruit.

Poku played 75 games in two seasons with Colchester, scoring six goals.

"He can play as a 10, he can play wide right or even wide left at a push, he is a talented boy and I believe he has real potential," manager Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough website.

They begin the Championship season with an away game against Luton Town on Saturday.

