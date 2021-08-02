Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls' manager since the club was formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side did not deserve to see their near two-year unbeaten record end.

The Bulls were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Beckenham Town on their debut in the ninth tier of English football - ending a 36-game winning run.

Steve Townsend's 53rd-minute penalty was the difference after the hosts had a man sent off after 30 minutes.

"We didn't play too bad and probably didn't deserve to lose the game," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

The result ends a run that goes back to August 2019 when the Bulls became the first side from Jersey to play in the English football league system when they joined the Combined Counties League.

"The players were obviously disappointed after the game but Beckenham won that game without really having a shot on goal. They got the penalty and that was really their only opportunity," he added.

"We controlled the game for large parts, their keeper's made four or five really good saves, so if we look at the overall picture and do those things correctly, more often than not we'll come out with the right results."

The island side was formed in 2019 and had already gained promotion before their league was called off in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were again unbeaten last season, but had not played a game since September last year before beginning their new season on Saturday.

The St Helier-based club was promoted to the Combined Counties League Premier Division South this summer after a league restructure having led the league below in 2020.

"It showed where we are in our pre-season really, that was our first run out, there was a little bit of rustiness," added Freeman.

"But take nothing away from Beckenham, they worked very hard and found a way to win the game.

"It's something we'll quickly try and forget and move on and hopefully get back to winning ways next week."