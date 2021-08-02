Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Caolan Lavery played for Walsall in both league games against Bradford City last season

Bradford City have signed forward Caolan Lavery following his release by League Two rivals Walsall.

The 28-year-old has agreed an initial one-year deal after scoring 17 goals in two seasons with the Saddlers.

Lavery began his career at Sheffield Wednesday and had a spell with city rivals Sheffield United before moving on to Walsall in the summer of 2019.

"He is a direct frontman with a keen eye for goal and plenty of experience," said Bantams boss Derek Adams.

"The competition we aim to have in all areas of the field is key to our plans this season, and is essential if we are to be a successful side.

"We hope Caolan can add this up front, heading into our first game of the season at Exeter City, and we are looking forward to working with him."

Bradford finished 15th in League Two last season and are hoping for better this term under Adams, who was appointed in June on a three-year contract.

Lavery has been part of three promotion-winning sides during his career and the former Northern Ireland youth international said: "We have a lot of potential to do great things, and it is up to us as players to deliver and try to put smiles on the faces of these supporters."

