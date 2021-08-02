Harry Kane: Tottenham striker fails to show up to Spurs' training ground
By Simon StoneBBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Harry Kane, a transfer target for Manchester City, has not returned to the Tottenham training ground as expected on Monday morning amid speculation over his future.
More to follow.
