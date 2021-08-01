Last updated on .From the section Football

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in October 2020 after activating his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will have a scan on an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.

Partey limped off during the first half following a tackle by Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

"At the moment it's not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which, for Thomas, is pretty unusual," said manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal travel to Brentford in their Premier League opener on August 13.

Tammy Abraham scored the winner for Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, pouncing on Hector Bellerin's loose pass before firing home from just inside the area with 18 minutes left.

Granit Xhaka's header had brought Arsenal level just three minutes earlier, cancelling out Kai Havertz's first-half opener.

Arteta's side thought they had levelled late on when Joe Willock's shot hit the underside of the bar and appeared to bounce over the line, but goalline technology was not in use and the goal was not given.

Arsenal summer signings Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares all came on as substitutes for their home debuts.

England international White, a £50m capture from Brighton, was quickly into the action, doing well to clear Hakim Ziyech's effort off the line early in the second half.

More than 20,000 fans attended the game at Emirates Stadium following the relaxation of UK government coronavirus restrictions, the biggest attendance at the ground since March 2020.

Elsewhere on Sunday, goals from Fabio Silva and Ruben Neves earned Wolves a 2-1 friendly win at Championship side Coventry.