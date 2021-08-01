Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Jake Lawlor was sent off when playing against Hartlepool for Wrexham in August 2019

Hartlepool United have signed former Port Vale striker Mark Cullen and ex-Harrogate defender Jake Lawlor ahead of the new League Two season.

Cullen, 29, scored 11 goals in 48 appearances for Vale last season following successful spells with Luton and Blackpool earlier in his career.

"If you get him in the right areas he will be a great asset to the team," said Pools boss Dave Challinor.

Lawlor, 30, was not offered a new deal by Harrogate after 21 games in 2020-21.

He began his career with Guiseley and had a brief spell with Salford before spending almost two years with Wrexham and then joining Harrogate last summer.

Challinor said: "He has EFL experience and ticks boxes in terms of the different positions he can play."

Details about the length of Cullen and Lawler's contracts with Pools have not been disclosed.

Hartlepool start the new campaign with a home game against Crawley on Saturday following promotion from the National League last term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.