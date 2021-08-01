Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs academy graduate Josh Doig looks to have played his last game for the club

Left-back Josh Doig is "highly likely" to leave Hibernian in the next few days, says head coach Jack Ross.

The 19-year-old was left out of the squad for the Scottish Premiership opener at Motherwell on Sunday.

Ross says Doig has "a number of suitors", after Hibs reportedly external-link knocked back a £2.5m Watford bid this summer.

"He's been subject of a lot of attention and much more concrete interest over the last few days," Ross told BBC Scotland.

"For us and for Josh, it needs to reach a head one way or the other."

Doig made the breakthrough at Hibs last season with 35 appearances and was nominated for PFA Scotland young player of the year.

Ross would not divulge the clubs interested, only saying the player's next destination is "possibly" down south.