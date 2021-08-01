National League news - August 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Hartlepool beat Torquay in the National League promotion final on 20 June

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 August

Stockport County wing-back Macauley Southam-Hales has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old joined County in September 2020 and made 30 appearances last season, scoring twice.

FC Halifax have signed midfielder Matt Warburton, 29, following his release by Northampton Town.

He scored four goals in 25 games for the Cobblers last season.