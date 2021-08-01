Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, SPFL sponsorship

Scottish gossip

Rangers are taking on the SPFL over their £8m title sponsorship deal with cinch and did not feature the car sales company name on their shirts or around the stadium yesterday. (Scottish Sun)external-link

With Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard unsure about a move to Brighton, the English Premier League club have enquired about Benfica's Darwin Nunez. (Mail on Sunday)external-link

Rangers consider moving their delayed champions' flag day celebrations to coincide with the visit of Celtic to Ibrox on 29 August, if Covid restrictions are eased by then. (Herald)external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells his attacking players to help out his makeshift defence after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Hearts in their Premiership opener. (Sunday Post)external-link

"It was a top moment but it is only the start, I've got to keep that momentum going," says injury-plagued Hearts defender John Souttar after his late winner against Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

The Celtic board have thrown new manager Ange Postecoglou under a bus, insists the club's former striker Frank McAvennie. (Glasgow Times)external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he would like Premiership match day squads increased from the current 18-man limit. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Christian Doidge says Hibernian will focus on finishing third again as the striker fights back to full fitness after missing a large chunk of pre-season with coronavirus. (Scotland on Sunday)external-link

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley heaps praise on Rangers' fans for their "fantastic" response to players and staff taking the knee at Ibrox on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)external-link

