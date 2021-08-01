Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are taking on the SPFL over their £8m title sponsorship deal with cinch and did not feature the car sales company name on their shirts or around the stadium yesterday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

With Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard unsure about a move to Brighton, the English Premier League club have enquired about Benfica's Darwin Nunez. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Rangers consider moving their delayed champions' flag day celebrations to coincide with the visit of Celtic to Ibrox on 29 August, if Covid restrictions are eased by then. (Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells his attacking players to help out his makeshift defence after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Hearts in their Premiership opener. (Sunday Post) external-link

"It was a top moment but it is only the start, I've got to keep that momentum going," says injury-plagued Hearts defender John Souttar after his late winner against Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

The Celtic board have thrown new manager Ange Postecoglou under a bus, insists the club's former striker Frank McAvennie. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he would like Premiership match day squads increased from the current 18-man limit. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Christian Doidge says Hibernian will focus on finishing third again as the striker fights back to full fitness after missing a large chunk of pre-season with coronavirus. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link