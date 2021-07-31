Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Terry Cooper won five major honours during his time at Elland Road

Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77.

Cooper made 351 appearances for Leeds between 1962 and 1975 during one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

The full-back scored the only goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley and was part of the side that won the First Division title the following season.

He also won 20 caps for England and played at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Cooper left Leeds for Middlesbrough in 1975 and also had spells at Bristol City, Bristol Rovers and Doncaster Rovers, before retiring from playing after a second spell at Bristol City in 1984.

He would later manage both Bristol clubs as well as having two stints in charge of Exeter either side of a two-year spell at Birmingham.