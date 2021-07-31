Tom Beadling: Barrow midfielder expected to miss two months with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling is expected to be sidelined for two months with a knee injury.
The 25-year-old suffered a partial tear of his cruciate ligament in Monday's friendly at Nottingham Forest.
He scored two goals in 29 League Two appearances with Barrow after joining his hometown club from Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic last summer.
"We're lucky it's not nine [months] because he's not fully ruptured it," said Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper.