Russell Martin (left) took charge of MK Dons' EFL Cup defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday amid speculation over his future

Caretaker manager Alan Tate believes Russell Martin's football philosophy makes him an ideal fit for Swansea City.

The Swans are close to appointing Martin, 35, as their new boss after making an official approach to MK Dons.

Tate says the former Scotland international defender can thrive at Swansea if, as looks likely, he takes charge at the Liberty Stadium.

"The passing style he likes to play is synonymous with this club," Tate said.

"So hopefully he comes in and matches results with performances.

"I haven't seen too many MK Dons games if I am honest but I know he faced a challenge when he first took over and they were at the bottom. He managed to get them out of it.

"He had an up and down season last year I think it's fair to say, with where they finished, but he has got a philosophy and he believes in it which is brilliant.

"If he can bring that here and get some consistency with it then the fans, the players and the club will be loving it."

Tate said he was unaware what stage negotiations over Martin, who took charge of MK Dons' EFL Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, had reached following Swansea's pre-season game against Southampton.

But Martin was in Swansea on Sunday and is close to completing his move to Wales.

"I saw we made an official approach which [chief executive] Julian [Winter] has been working hard on," he added.

"As far as I am aware that's left with MK Dons at the minute. We'll plan for Blackburn (next Saturday) because 10 days ago it was going to be John Eustace and that went down at the 11th hour, so there are no guarantees in football."

Tate, 38, was first-team coach under former Swansea boss Steve Cooper and says he has been told by Winter he will have a role in the new managerial set-up.

The former defender feels that regardless of who takes over, Swansea are in need of new signings ahead of the new Championship season.

"There has to be strengthening in the squad, 100%," he said.

"Where we get that from, I'm not sure - whether it be people we buy, people we loan.

"That'll come down to the transfer strategy that the new manager, [head of recruitment] Andy Scott, Julian and the powers that be, they will dictate what that strategy looks like."

Summer signing Liam Walsh came off in the first half of Swansea's 3-1 pre-season defeat to Southampton with a hamstring issue, but Tate is optimistic the problem is not serious.

"He was brought off for precaution. He just felt it tighten up on the turn," he said.