Swansea's Jamal Lowe takes on Southampton goalscorer Nathan Redmond

Southampton continued preparations for the new Premier League season with a comfortable 3-1 win at Swansea City.

Championship Swansea, who are close to appointing Russell Martin as their new manager, went ahead through a Mohamed Salisu own goal.

But the Saints levelled immediately through Nathan Tella's low shot and Nathan Redmond scored on the counter to put them ahead at the break.

Stuart Armstrong's measured finish secured Southampton's victory.

First-team coach Alan Tate was in caretaker control of Swansea, who opened the scoring on 15 minutes when centre-back Salisu attempted to clear Liam Cullen's dangerous cross but sliced the ball into his own net.

Southampton levelled straight from the restart as Tella burst into the penalty area and shot low past the helpless Steven Benda.

Redmond led the break which brought the visitors' second goal, feeding the ball wide to Moussa Djenepo before latching on to his return pass and rolling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team were in control for long spells, and extended their lead just before the hour as Armstrong steered in Shane Long's pull-back.

There was an injury blow for a Swansea squad which already looks thin, with summer signing Liam Walsh going off in the first half.

This was the Swans' final warm-up game ahead of their Championship opener at Blackburn next Saturday, while Southampton have friendlies against Levante and Athletic Bilbao before their Premier League campaign starts at Everton on 14 August.