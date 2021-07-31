Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez has scored 33 goals in 66 competitive appearances for Wolves since joining from Benfica in 2018

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since fracturing his skull in November in Wolves' 1-1 friendly draw at Stoke.

The Mexico striker, 30, missed the rest of the season after suffering the injury in a collision with David Luiz at Arsenal but has been cleared to play with a protective headband.

His close-range finish on 30 minutes cancelled out Danny Batth's opener.

England defender Conor Coady played the full 90 minutes on his first appearance since Euro 2020.

Midfielder Ruben Neves, who has been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer, featured during the first half.

Defender Willy Boly has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury and is a doubt for the opening Premier League game at Leicester on 14 August.

Brentford choose not to take the knee

Brentford players chose not to join their West Ham counterparts in taking the knee before their friendly match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees decided to stop making the anti-racism gesture in February as they deemed it was no longer having the desired effect, though they said they would continue to fight against prejudice in other ways. A number of other Championship clubs, including Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough, also stopped doing so for similar reasons last season.

All Premier League clubs have taken the knee before games since the restart in June 2020.

That means Brentford, who were promoted from the Championship last season, would be the first top-flight club not to do so if they decide against making the gesture in their season opener at home against Arsenal on 13 August.

A spectacular 30-yard strike from former Brentford forward Said Benrahama secured a win for the Hammers.

Burnley and Villa win away

Academy winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace put Aston Villa ahead at Bristol City after six minutes

Elsewhere, Ashley Barnes and Dwight McNeil were on target as Burnley recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 at League Two side Tranmere, while goals from Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa a 3-0 victory at Championship team Bristol City.

Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich were on target for Leeds, but Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 3-2 to Spanish side Real Betis at Loughborough University Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored an 89th-minute penalty as Leicester fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 away at Championship side QPR. Summer signing Patson Daka was also among the scorers for the Foxes.

Crystal Palace won 3-1 at Reading despite having Cheikhou Kouyate sent off for a late challenge after just 30 minutes. Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty and late goals from Jordan Ayew and Scott Banks secured victory for Patrick Vieira's side.

Nathan Tella, Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong scored in Southampton's 3-1 win at Swansea, while new signing Enock Mwepu was on target as Brighton beat Luton 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Fans were allowed to attend the friendly matches following the easing of government coronavirus restrictions, with the new season set to start in front of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.