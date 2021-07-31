Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Shaun Want's stoppage-time goal earned Hamilton an astonishing draw

Ah, Scottish football, it's wonderful to have you back. The highlight of a truly chaotic opening day of league action came at Stark's Park in Fife.

Raith Rovers were absolutely cruising against relegated Hamilton Academical in the Championship - a division that yielded 18 goals in just four games.

Helped by a worldie from Dario Zanatta, the hosts were 4-0 up and laying down an emphatic early title marker.

With just 22 minutes left, they were home and hosed. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty, it turned out.

Kieran MacDonald pulled one back, but Accies were still three adrift with just 12 minutes to play. They quickly added two more, and Shaun Want's injury-time equaliser capped the mother of all comebacks.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice played it cool, saying: "You just need a wee bit of luck and a wee bit of belief."

Confusion reigns in Coatbridge

What happens when you're a linesman short? Give the flag to a home player, of course. That was the bizarre scenario that unfolded at half-time of Albion Rovers' League 2 tussle with Edinburgh City.

Bedlam broke out when referee Stewart Luke was unable to continue after sustaining a first-half injury. One of the linesmen took over the whistle, with Rovers' Max Wright then set for an unlikely debut as an official - until City understandably objected.

So, after a lengthy delay, a compromise was found as the second half was played out with just one linesman. Wonder what Jasper the dog makes of it all...

You wouldn't Adam 'n Eve it

Dundee's return to the Premiership had it all, and then some. Four goals, an OG, a dodgy penalty decision, all topped off with a red card following an "assassination".

Dens captain Charlie Adam wasn't on the scoresheet, but still got himself booked for over-zealous and unsportsmanlike celebrations in the face of a St Mirren player after Joe Shaughnessy put into his own net to make it 1-1.

Jason Cummings, harshly penalised for a penalty, got a measure of revenge with Dundee's second equaliser, before Max Anderson channelled Mad Max to take out Eamonn Brophy.

As pundit Willie Miller succinctly put it: "That's an incredible challenge. He's nowhere near the ball. It's an absolute assassination!"

'Penalty all day long'? or 'dubious to say the least'?

'Hole' lot of pettiness

Opening-day geniality went straight out the window in Dumbarton. Hours before kick-off, they were already aiming a sly dig at Clyde, referring to Cumbernauld as a "hole", to set up a League 1 grudge match.

Pettiness at its best. Cumbernauld may not be the most scenic place, but glass house and stones come to mind.

The Sons at least backed up their big talk with a resounding 3-0 win.