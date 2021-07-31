Leon Bailey: Aston Villa agree deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments29

Leon Bailey
Bailey joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk in 2017

Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, subject to a medical and finalising personal terms.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international has scored 28 goals in 119 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen.

Bailey would become Villa's third signing of the summer after the arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.

Villa captain Jack Grealish is a £100m target for Manchester City.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve Sirdefield, today at 17:25

    He’s coming in as El Ghazi upgrade who could be going to Roma.

  • Comment posted by frostyboy4, today at 17:23

    Jacks gonna stay 🙏. They don't need to sell to buy these players. Great squad for next season. Villa on the up.

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 17:22

    Ooh like these signings Villa are making, even though likely loss of Grealish. Beundia, Bailey....probably James Ward Prowse.

  • Comment posted by Digger, today at 17:15

    They're spending the Grealish money well, must have some kind of Leicester like transfer committee as they're bringing in some real quality players for relatively cheap. Hard to replace Grealish but having 3-4 really good players come in for the money is a clever move. Ward-Prowse would be a good signing too, very underrated player, he's much more than a free kick maestro.

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 17:13

    Have villa agreed to sign Leon Bailey's Brother as well? and pay a large sum of money to his step dad's academy in Jamaica? Has that was part of the deal when he signed for Genk & Bayer Leverkusen! That's why bigger clubs didn't want to sign him, when he was being touted around the past 3 to 4 years.

    • Reply posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 17:15

      OSGOODWASGOOD replied:
      Does it matter?

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 17:10

    A waste of money!

  • Comment posted by King_Power, today at 17:08

    Got to admit, I thought Leicester’s recruitment was on point, but Villa have recruited brilliantly over the last two seasons; although maybe over spending on a couple. I think AV are going to be in the race for top six this season.

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 17:06

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 17:00

    Wealthier club buying other clubs best players shocker.

    • Reply posted by A_Latif, today at 17:12

      A_Latif replied:
      City ain't much wealthier tbh

  • Comment posted by billysere, today at 16:59

    the ward-prowse deal will probably go through for around 35-40 million in the end i imagine, at least we are signing first 11 ready players. still need 1 more to make up for grealish i imagine. 100mil is too much to turn down.

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 16:58

    With Bailey, Buendía & Watkins, Villa will be absolutely fine even with Grealish off to City, tbh with those players they should probably finish about the same in the league as last season, and I’m sure Dean Smith isn’t finished yet either.

  • Comment posted by DC, today at 16:58

    I would say grealish is going and they are signing players before anyone knows they have cash, a bit like the bale scenario when he left spurs and they went out and got 6 or 7 players

  • Comment posted by ian atkins, today at 16:58

    Terrible attitude and character thats why top clubs have not bothered with him..does Lange not do his homework..another Sansom..Cantwell is no different ....top six my arse. ..John Terry very clever man got out early

  • Comment posted by gunnergetu, today at 16:58

    This signing clearly signals Bye Bye Grealish!

    • Reply posted by Anthony, today at 17:11

      Anthony replied:
      Probably not. Playing with Grealish is probably one of the reasons Bailey wants to sign.

  • Comment posted by immortal dabbing technique , today at 16:56

    Jack Grellish replacement.

  • Comment posted by AntToeKnee, today at 16:53

    This has a Bale leaving Tottenham feel to it. Sign players before it’s announced that they have loads of money from the sale.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 16:53

    Not a replacement for Jack "Pretty Calf's" Grealish

    • Reply posted by A_Latif, today at 16:56

      A_Latif replied:
      Hahahaha, nice one

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 16:52

    What?

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 16:48

    Defo selling greaslishh noe

