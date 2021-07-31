Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Confident Ange Postecoglou is adamant he can win the title back for Celtic in his first term despite the club finishing 25 points behind Rangers last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers signed Fashion Sakala to play alongside Alfredo Morelos — not replace the Colombia striker. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lincoln City are set to make a £200,000 move for Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson. (Daily Record) external-link

Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen is currently quarantining in Perth ahead of a possible move to St Johnstone. (The Herald) external-link

Sheffield United have joined the chase for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Mirror) external-link

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson believes the five-year, £125m TV deal that was struck with Sky Sports is a reflection of the Scottish game being undersold. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi has taken on the No.8 jersey at Celtic as a tribute to the club's former captain Scott Brown - and Andres Iniesta. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United boss Tam Courts admits frustration in the transfer market but is adamant that showing patience in pursuit of their top targets will pay dividends in the long run. (Courier) external-link