Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Partick Thistle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|6
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|9
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|10
|Ayr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
