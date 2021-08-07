Carlisle United v Colchester United

Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Colchester United 0.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Norman
- 2Tanner
- 17WhelanBooked at 58mins
- 5McDonald
- 3Armer
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12MellishBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMampalaat 78'minutes
- 9Alessandra
- 14Abrahams
- 11DickensonSubstituted forToureat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Jensen
- 15Charters
- 16Feeney
- 19Mampala
- 20Toure
- 23Bell
- 34Fishburn
Colchester
Formation 3-5-2
- 29George
- 18Eastman
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 27Coxe
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 8Skuse
- 10Judge
- 3Clampin
- 11SearsSubstituted forJasperat 82'minutes
- 9Nouble
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 14Chilvers
- 17Jasper
- 21Kennedy
- 22Tchamadeu
- 24Turner
- 34Tovide
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 6,382
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Colchester United 0.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tristan Abrahams.
Post update
Foul by Joe Riley (Carlisle United).
Post update
Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Post update
Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gime Toure (Carlisle United).
Post update
Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).
Post update
Manasse Mampala (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Clampin (Colchester United).
Post update
Gime Toure (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Gime Toure replaces Brennan Dickenson.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Cameron Coxe.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sylvester Jasper replaces Freddie Sears.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.
Match report to follow.