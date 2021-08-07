League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United0ColchesterColchester United0

Carlisle United v Colchester United

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Norman
  • 2Tanner
  • 17WhelanBooked at 58mins
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Armer
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12MellishBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMampalaat 78'minutes
  • 9Alessandra
  • 14Abrahams
  • 11DickensonSubstituted forToureat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Jensen
  • 15Charters
  • 16Feeney
  • 19Mampala
  • 20Toure
  • 23Bell
  • 34Fishburn

Colchester

Formation 3-5-2

  • 29George
  • 18Eastman
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 27Coxe
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 8Skuse
  • 10Judge
  • 3Clampin
  • 11SearsSubstituted forJasperat 82'minutes
  • 9Nouble

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 14Chilvers
  • 17Jasper
  • 21Kennedy
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 24Turner
  • 34Tovide
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
6,382

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Colchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Colchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tristan Abrahams.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Riley (Carlisle United).

  5. Post update

    Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

  8. Post update

    Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gime Toure (Carlisle United).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).

  12. Post update

    Manasse Mampala (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Clampin (Colchester United).

  15. Post update

    Gime Toure (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Gime Toure replaces Brennan Dickenson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Cameron Coxe.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Sylvester Jasper replaces Freddie Sears.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon11003123
2Harrogate11003213
3Forest Green11002113
4Mansfield11002113
5Hartlepool11001013
6Newport11001013
7Northampton11001013
8Stevenage11001013
9Tranmere11001013
10Leyton Orient10101101
11Salford10101101
12Bradford10100001
13Carlisle10100001
14Colchester10100001
15Exeter10100001
16Rochdale100123-10
17Bristol Rovers100112-10
18Sutton United100112-10
19Barrow100101-10
20Crawley100101-10
21Oldham100101-10
22Port Vale100101-10
23Walsall100101-10
24Scunthorpe100113-20
View full League Two table

