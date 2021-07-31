Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Burns' previous loan spell at Glentoran was hampered by injury

Glentoran have completed the signing of Bobby Burns after the Northern Ireland Under-21 international left Barrow.

Burns, 21, joined the Glens on loan in October only to suffer a double leg break after a tackle from Coleraine's James McLaughlin a month later.

The versatile former Hearts and Glenavon man becomes Glentoran's fourth new recruit this summer.

Elsewhere, Ballymena United midfielder Shay McCartan appears to be nearing an exit from the Showgrounds.

The highly-rated Northern Ireland international has been left out of the Sky Blues' squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Institute having expressed his desire to speak to another club.

Ballymena say McCartan is now in discussions with the other club, after they met the Sky Blues' valuation of the player.

Belfast native Burns earned a move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts in 2018 after breaking through with Irish League side Glenavon.

He took in a loan spell with Australian side Newcastle Jets before joining Barrow in August 2020.

With his return to the Irish League with Glentoran having been wrecked by injury, he returned to Barrow but mutually agreed to cancel his contract with the Bluebirds earlier this week.

Burns joins Aaron McCarey, Jordan Jenkins and Ross Glendinning as the Glens' new arrivals ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season with Glentoran travelling to Dungannon Swifts in the opening game on 28 August.