Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Man City won their seventh Premier League title in 2021, their third under Pep Guardiola

The Premier League season starts on Friday, 13 August with recently promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With coronavirus still a threat to cancellations and postponements, there remains a sense of unpredictability.

We want to know how you think the table will look at the end of the season.

Could Champions League winners Chelsea challenge Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United for the title?

Will the promoted teams - Brentford, Norwich and Watford - struggle to stay up or could any of them challenge for Europe?

Have a go below and share it with your friends...