Jack Grealish: Manchester City make £100m bid for Aston Villa and England midfielder

By Simon Stone

Jack Grealish is yet to return for pre-season training with Aston Villa after featuring for England at the European Championships

Manchester City have made a club-record £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

City manager Pep Guardiola has made the 25-year-old English midfielder one of his major targets.

It is understood there has been communication between the two Premier League clubs throughout the summer.

City have made their move before Grealish returns to Villa for the start of pre-season training at Bodymoor Heath next week.

Guardiola feels Grealish can add an extra dimension to City's attack and propel them to the Champions League title for the first time, which they missed out on last season when they were beaten in the final by Chelsea.

The fee, which would eclipse the £89m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 as the highest ever paid by an English club, underlines how keen Guardiola is to have Grealish in his squad.

His ability on the ball has made him a firm fans' favourite, which crossed over to England this summer, when many felt he was underused by Gareth Southgate.

It was expected Grealish would have talks with his club about his future when he started pre-season training with Villa following his England duty at Euro 2020.

City knew the fee Villa were likely to want for their playmaker and lifelong Villa fan - and remained undeterred in their pursuit. There was confidence from within the Etihad club earlier this week that they would complete the deal this summer.

Tottenham striker and Grealish's England team-mate Harry Kane has also been closely linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium after he made it clear he wanted to leave Spurs this summer.

Grealish and Man City attackers compared
GrealishSterlingFodenMahrezSilvaDe Bruyne
Games played263128272625
Goals6109926
Assists10756612
Chances created813936442780
Dribbles completed656638454148
Fouls won1104134301831
  • Comment posted by aron, today at 22:31

    Is he really better than Foden de bruyne marhez ?? Don’t think good value for money

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 22:31

    Don't do it Jack.

  • Comment posted by measuredopinion, today at 22:31

    Signing of the Summer if it goes through, Grealish to win Ballon D’Or 2023

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 22:30

    Said it on the Ben White page, I'll say it again here.

    This only affects Man City and Villa fans. Why, then, is it considered frontpage news, BBC? Overpaid flop goes to another club of overpaid flops. Licence fee refund, please?

  • Comment posted by Wee Nippy, today at 22:30

    Bargain.

  • Comment posted by Colin The Truth, today at 22:30

    Abomination. Man City are the embodiment of corruption. You Ingerlish are shameful.

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 22:29

    And this comes right after Man City saying they can’t afford to buy Haaland

    Grealish decent player
    Not 100m

